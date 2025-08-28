Kerala CM, Left govt playing politics through Global Ayyappa Sangaman: BJP state chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (PTI) Kerala state president of BJP, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, alleged on Thursday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M)-led government are playing politics behind the upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam.

The event is being organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations, with the support of the state government at Pampa in Pathanamthitta district on September 20.

Earlier, Rajeev had said the BJP would resist the participation of Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, in the programme. In response, Vijayan had stated that "threats" by the saffron party would not prevent the event from taking place.

Following the Chief Minister’s remarks, Rajeev elaborated on his and the party's stand here on Thursday.

"I never claimed that I am a political scholar. I just have some common sense, a little bit of practical wisdom. I am a hardworking person, someone who understands the problems of ordinary people. I am a believer in the Hindu faith. I have climbed the 18 sacred steps at Sabarimala 18 times and prayed there. So, regarding Sabarimala and a few other matters, I wish to say at the outset that I have some knowledge," he said.

Rajeev said he noticed reports that Stalin would attend the event and had shared his views on social media.

"Our chief minister said five points in this regard yesterday. Chief Minister said that there is no politics behind organising Global Ayyappa Sangamam. But if this is not politics, then what is it? If it is not politics, isn’t it the Devaswom Board’s Chairman who has to visit Chennai? Then why invite Stalin? When did he become a devotee of Lord Ayyappa? This is politics. People clearly see it as politics. This is just a political drama, just four months before the elections," he said.

The BJP state president clarified that he was not opposing the event itself.

"If the Devaswom is organising it, let it be. But for the past ten years, this same Devaswom has not provided even a basic facility at Sabarimala for the devotees. Now, just before the election, they are organising Ayyappa Sangamam. We did not say anything about it," he said.

Reiterating his stand, Rajeev said, "Stalin, who once called Hindus a virus, and the CPI(M) Chief Minister, who betrayed Ayyappa devotees, should not go there. I want to state very clearly here that the chief minister is not a believer, he is an atheist. But I am a Hindu believer. In our party, there are Hindus, Christians, and Muslims -- and 99 per cent of them are believers.

"I speak about this as a devotee who has gone to Sabarimala. When an atheist Chief Minister from the CPI(M) speaks about it, who will the people believe? If this is truly part of worship, if it is truly a programme meant to respect the faith of Ayyappa devotees, then Stalin and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) should not be invited." "Should a chief minister who is not a believer be the one to conduct this programme?" he asked.

He concluded by urging the government to understand the sentiments of devotees and their issues rather than playing politics behind the event, he added.