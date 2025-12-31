Kerala CM, LoP slam arrest of Christian priest from state in Maharashtra

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition UDF on Wednesday condemned the arrest of a Christian priest from Kerala and his family in Maharashtra on allegations of forced religious conversion, calling it "an attack on constitutional freedoms." Maharashtra Police arrested Sudhir, a priest of the CSI South Kerala Diocese's Nagpur Mission, along with seven others, including women, during a Christmas prayer meeting in Amravati district.

The arrests followed a complaint by a resident accusing the priest and others of luring people with money to convert to Christianity.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the incident as "deeply disturbing." In a post on 'X', he said a Malayali Christian priest, his family, and aides were targeted in a pattern of intimidation against minorities.

"Such actions undermine constitutional freedoms," Vijayan said, alleging that Sangh Parivar groups were fuelling "polarisation".

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking urgent intervention.

He said arresting people for conducting a peaceful prayer meeting was unconstitutional and against India's democratic and secular values.

According to Satheesan, Sudhir, a native of Amaravila in Thiruvananthapuram district, has been serving in Maharashtra for the past five years.

He alleged that those arrested were taken to a police station, and even people who arrived to inquire about the incident were detained.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph also strongly criticised the Maharashtra Police.

He said the arrest of the priest and his family during Christmas prayers was a serious challenge to the religious freedom and equality guaranteed by the Constitution.

"Every citizen has the right to believe in and propagate the religion of their choice without fear," Joseph said, and claimed that attacks on the Christian community had increased since the BJP came to power.

He described the incident as part of "a growing pattern in BJP-ruled states".

Police said a complaint was filed by Lakshman Shede of Warud, alleging that people preaching Christianity had erected a pandal outside a house and offered money to villagers for conversion. Based on the complaint, police brought eight people in for questioning and later arrested them.

The accused, including Father Sudhir and his wife Jasmine, were produced in a local court earlier in the day, which granted them bail. PTI TGB TGB SSK SA