Kerala CM meets Amit Shah, submits memorandum on state security, development

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum outlining key proposals to strengthen the state’s internal security and development.

In a post on 'X', Vijayan said he highlighted the need for enhanced coastal security, women’s safety, forensic infrastructure, and modernisation of emergency services.

"Held discussions with Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji and submitted a memorandum outlining key proposals to strengthen Kerala’s internal security and development," Vijayan said.

He also requested a review of the decision to remove Kannur and Wayanad from the list of Left Wing Extremism‑affected districts.

The meeting in New Delhi comes as the Kerala government seeks greater support from the central government to improve law enforcement and emergency preparedness in the state.

"The Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @pinarayivijayan called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah," the Home Ministry’s office said on 'X', posting images of the meeting between the two leaders.

Apart from Shah, Vijayan also held meetings with Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda, who also holds charge of the Chemicals and Fertilisers ministry.

"Reviewed the ongoing National Highway projects in Kerala along with Kerala Chief Minister Shri @pinarayivijayan Ji, PWD Minister Shri P A Mohammed Riyas Ji, and senior officials in New Delhi today," Gadkari said in a post on 'X'.

The chief minister said they discussed the urgent need to accelerate key infrastructure projects in Kerala.

"Submitted a memorandum outlining the steps taken by the state government to facilitate these works and urged the Centre to expedite the delayed NH‑66 project, along with sanctioning other vital corridors essential for Kerala’s development," he said.

Vijayan added that he had a productive meeting with Nadda and submitted a memorandum on key healthcare priorities for Kerala.

"Reiterated the long‑pending demand for AIIMS and proposed a National Institute for Geriatric Care, given Kerala’s ageing population and leadership in healthcare," he said.

Sitharaman, in a post on 'X', shared pictures of her meeting with Vijayan and Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal.