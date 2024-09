New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and held discussions with him at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday.

Various aviation related issues with regard to the state were discussed during the meeting, a CMO statement said here.

State Minister for Sports and Minority Affairs, V Abdurahiman, was also present during the meeting, it said. PTI LGK KH