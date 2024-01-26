Kerala CM, ministers avoid Guv's 'at home' event at Raj Bhavan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 (PTI) Amidst the ongoing cold war between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, neither Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues nor LDF MLAs turned up for the 'at home' event hosted at the Raj Bhavan on Friday evening.

According to official sources, the CM, ministers and MLAs were invited for the event held from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm, but none of them came.

The state government was represented by the General Administration Department, Additional Chief Secretary K R Jyothilal, the sources said.

On Thursday, Khan in an unusual move had read out only the concluding paragraph of the government's customary policy address in the Assembly.

Earlier today, during the Republic Day celebrations at the Central Stadium in the state capital, Khan and Vijayan were seen ignoring each other, even though they were sitting side-by-side.

The Governor and the Left government have been at loggerheads over several issues, primarily about the functioning of universities in the state and his non-signing of certain bills passed by the Assembly.

It also resulted in his facing widespread protests across the state from the CPI(M), its youth wing -- Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) -- and its student outfit -- Students Federation of India (SFI). PTI HMP HMP ROH