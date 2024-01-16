Kerala CM, ministers to protest in Delhi over Centre's alleged negligence

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his Cabinet colleagues, will hold a protest in New Delhi on February 8, accusing the Centre of 'neglecting' the southern state.

Advertisment

LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said that the protest is scheduled for 11 am at Jantar Mantar on February 8.

The opposition Congress-led UDF has also been invited, and Chief Ministers and ministers from other states will be informed about the agitation, he told reporters here.

UDF MPs and MLAs have been requested to participate in the protest, Jayarajan added.

Advertisment

House visits will be organised across Kerala on a booth basis from 4 pm to 6 pm on the day of the protest, aiming to gauge the sentiments of the people of the state.

Jayarajan said a comprehensive campaign will be conducted in Kerala, mobilizing people from all sectors to spread the message of the Delhi agitation.

The decision by the CPI(M)-led LDF comes after the Chief Minister's online meeting with the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, and Deputy Leader of Opposition P K Kunhalikutty regarding the alleged negligence by the Centre.

Advertisment

During the meeting held on Monday, Satheesan informed the Chief Minister that the UDF would discuss the matter with its constituents before deciding whether to join the protest.

He said that the opposition does not agree with the Left narrative blaming the Centre for all of the state's financial problems.

Satheesan also pointed out other reasons for the financial distress, including the state government's mismanagement in tax collection, gold sales, and issues related to receiving its share of the IGST.

The state government contends that despite repeated communications to the union government to end its "discriminatory" actions, the Centre has intensified its "vindictive moves," making survival difficult for Kerala. PTI TGB TGB ROH