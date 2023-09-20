Kerala CM, ministers to tour assembly constituencies as part of public outreach programme

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues are all set to tour assembly constituencies across the state to meet the citizens and disseminate information about various development and welfare initiatives being implemented by the government.

Interactions would be held with prominent personalities from divergent sectors at the district level, and public meetings would be organised, a CMO statement said on Wednesday.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijayan today took a decision in this regard, it said.

The public outreach programme would begin with a meeting in the northernmost Manjeshwaram constituency on November 18 and conclude on December 24.

MLAs would lead the month-long exercise in their respective constituencies.

It is aimed to get the feedback of the people about the Left government's various schemes, it said.

People from various walks of life, including freedom fighters, religious leaders, senior citizens, artists, cultural activists, students and so on, would take part in the 'mandal sadas' being held in each constituency.

The parliamentary affairs minister would be the coordinator of the statewide programme, the statement added.

Among other things, the cabinet also approved the guidelines for medical examinations and medico-legal examinations submitted by the Home Department.

The Home Department guidelines mention the procedures to be followed while producing persons before magistrates or registered medical practitioners in hospitals for medical examination or medico-legal examination.

A decision was also taken to bring the state Literacy Mission Authority and its 'saksharatha preraks' under the Local Self Government Department.

Besides, the cabinet resolved to give Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of nine people who lost their lives in a jeep mishap in Kannothumala in Wayanad district recently.

As many as five persons who suffered critical injuries would get Rs three lakh each as compensation, the CMO statement added. PTI LGK ROH