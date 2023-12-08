Kerala CM, ministers travel on Water Metro as part of Nava kerala Sadas

Kochi, Dec 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues on Friday undertook a journey on the water metro from the High Court terminal to Vypeen as part of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas.

Most of the ministers including the CM were travelling in the Water Metro for the first time.

The cabinet took the Water Metro to take part in the Nava Kerala Sadas at the Vypeen constituency.

Kerala Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) officials explained the functions and operations of the water metro project to the ministers.

In a statement, Vijayan said Kerala's proud water metro service has ferried over 12.5 lakh people within the first seven months of its operations.

"We have put forward another Kerala model of alternative before the world through Water metro. The project, which has brought revolutionary changes in the public transportation system through the introduction of electric-hybrid boats, has been noted internationally," Vijayan said.

He added services from High Court terminal to Chittoor will begin soon and the preparations are in the final stage.

The other terminals are also being completed at a faster pace.

Currently, there are 12 air-conditioned electric-hybrid ferries that began operating in April on two routes.

The Left leader also pointed out that the integrated system of travel mode connecting with the metro rail project allows passengers to use the same Kochi One card.

"Water Metro will connect the islands in and around Kochi, increasing the possibility of tourism which will in turn improve the standard of living of the people," Vijayan said.

The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore.

Addressing the massive gathering at Kalamassery, Vijayan said the financial policies of the union government were affecting the development of the state.

He said the aim of the Sadas was to bring out the financial constraints created by the Centre. PTI RRT RRT SA