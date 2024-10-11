Kerala CM misled everyone, lied that Justice Hema did not want disclosure of report: UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition on Friday claimed that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan "misled" everyone by "lying" that Justice Hema did not want disclosure of her report on sexual harassment and abuse faced by women in the film industry.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, said that Justice Hema in her letter to the government had said that when it gives out the report it should adhere to the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court guidelines only say that the victims' identities be not disclosed," he said, and added that after the CM misled everyone, state Culture Minister Saji Cherian misled the Assembly by "repeating the lie".

Satheesan was speaking to reporters after the opposition staged a walkout from the House following the Speaker denying permission to a notice moved by UDF MLA K K Rema to adjourn the Assembly and discuss the alleged lack of further probe or legal action in connection with findings in the report.

The opposition leader said the notice was moved as Speaker A N Shamseer had not allowed a question on the issue and had suggested raising the matter by way of a submission or some other means.

"Though the Speaker said the decision denying permission was his alone, it is clear the government does not wish to discuss the issue. It is on the defensive. Even the Speaker's decision is contrary to Assembly precedents," he said.

Shamseer, in the Assembly, said that permission was being denied as the issue was under the active consideration of the Kerala High Court.

Countering the reason given by the Speaker, Satheesan told reporters that the solar scam, allegedly involving senior Congress leaders including former CM Oommen Chandy, was discussed in the House several times when it was being considered by the courts.

Regarding the Hema Committee report, Satheesan said that despite being aware of the commission of a series of sexual crimes, including under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the government sat on it for over four years.

"Hiding the commission of crimes is also a penal offence," he pointed out.

The opposition leader said that even the Kerala High Court pulled up the state government for not taking action based on the committee's findings and then directed that the full report be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take the requisite action in accordance with law.

"But, now the government is claiming that people are not coming forward to give statements. How can they come? How can women trust the government? The government right from the start took an anti-women stand.

"It did not inspire confidence in them. It did not say that it would not disclose their names and that it will be with the victims throughout," he contended.

The government instead sought to protect some persons, he alleged.

After the Speaker denied permission to discuss the issue in the Assembly, Satheesan said, "It is an insult to the House if we do not discuss this issue which concerns women.

"We are strongly protesting against this and walking out. The government is on the defensive on this issue and that is why it is not being discussed in the House." The Justice K Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors in the wake of the report being made public, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.

Later, when the issue reached the Kerala High Court, it pulled up the Left government in the state saying its inaction on the Justice Hema Committee report was "alarmingly lethargic".