Kerala CM need not get angry on media queries about SFIO action against daughter: Satheesan

Kochi, Apr 10 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Thursday said there was no need for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to react angrily to media queries regarding the SFIO action against his daughter, since he was bound to face allegations and criticism in view of the position he holds.

Satheesan also criticised the CM's stand with regard to the ongoing protest by a section of ASHA workers outside the Secretariat in the state capital, terming Vijayan's response as "very disappointing".

He was referring to the CM's response to media queries during a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to reporters at Kodanad here, the opposition leader said that Vijayan reacted angrily towards the media when they questioned him about the Serious Fraud Investigation Office's (SFIO) action against his daughter, Veena T, in an "illegal payment" scandal.

"There was no need for him to react like that. Let him face the case legally. We have no problem with that. As long as he is CM, he will face criticisms and allegations. So there is no point in him getting angry at the media or the opposition," Satheesan said.

"You can keep hoping for my resignation" and "I know you want my blood, but you will not get it easily", were the CM's responses to media queries about the SFIO probe and the opposition demand for him to resign.

Satheesan also slammed Vijayan over his stand with regard to the protest by a group of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers seeking hike in their honorarium and retirement benefits.

The opposition leader said that the CM was "misinformed" and "misled" by the ministers who took part in the talks with the protestors as everything he said about the protestors was wrong.

"The way he rejected the ASHA workers' protest was really disappointing," he added.

He said that it was wrong on the part of the CM to say the protestors were not ready to settle the matter and end the agitation which entered its 60th day on Thursday.

Satheesan said that the protestors did not say they would only end the protest after they got Rs 21,000 as honorarium and Rs five lakh as retirement benefits, as claimed by the CM at his press conference.

"The ministers who took part in the discussions with the ASHA workers have misled him (CM)," he contended.

He said that the protestors were ready to end the agitation if the state government were to hike their honorarium by Rs 3,000 for now and give them a small amount as retirement benefit.

Satheesan also said that it was the CM's "misunderstanding" that only one per cent of the ASHA workers were agitating outside the Secretariat as CPI(M) affiliated ASHA workers were also supporting the protestors.

He further said that the protestors will have the full support of the Congress and UDF in their efforts to get a higher honorarium and retirement benefits.

While speaking to the reporters, Satheesan also said that if the central government was not willing to waive off the loans availed by the Wayanad landslides victims, the state government should use its funds to pay off the loans.

Regarding the Nilambur assembly bypoll, he said the UDF was fully prepared to contest there.

"The moment the bypoll is announced, we will announce our candidate," he said.

Satheesan also said that former Nilambur MLA P V Anvar has assured of his full support for the UDF in the bypoll.

"He has assured us of his protest and we have accepted it. He is regularly in talks with us," he said.

The opposition leader also referred to the multi-crore Karuvannur Cooperative bank scam and said that despite the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating it for the last four years, no results have been seen till now. "It has not reached anywhere," he claimed. PTI HMP HMP KH