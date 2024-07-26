Kerala CM not to attend Niti Aayog meeting; decision taken before Union Budget

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not be attending the Niti Aayog meeting to be held in the national capital on Saturday, according to government sources.

Vijayan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his inability to attend the meeting and seeking permission for state Finance Minister K B Balagopal to go in his stead, the sources said on Friday.

The CM had written the letter much before the Union Budget 2024-25 was announced, the sources said.

The Niti Aayog's ninth governing council meeting will be held on Saturday in the national capital under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi.

The reason behind Vijayan's inability to attend the meeting is not clear.