Kerala CM offers support, assistance to cloudburst victims in Uttarakhand

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to his counterpart in Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, offering his government's assistance and support to those affected by the cloudburst in the north Indian state.

In his letter, the CM said that Kerala will stand with the victims of the natural disaster, a statement issued by his office said.

Vijayan also said that the people of Kerala will support the rescue and relief operations and that his government was ready to provide all necessary assistance.

He also drew Dhami's attention to the media reports about some Kerala people being stranded close to the disaster-hit area and requested that the Kerala government be informed about their status as soon as information about it became available.

The CM also urged his counterpart to take all necessary action to ensure safety of the stranded Kerala people.

A 28-member group of tourists, comprising 20 Kerala people settled in Maharashtra and eight others from various districts of the southern state, are stranded in Uttarakhand following the cloudburst.

A family member of one of the tourists told reporters in Kochi that Defence sources informed them that the entire group was safe, but stuck in the bus with nowhere to go.

At least four people have been confirmed dead and 15 others are missing in the disaster that struck Dharali, an ecologically fragile region in Uttarakhand, following the cloudburst on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said nearly half of Dharali was buried under a massive mudslide of slush, debris, and water. The village is a key stop on the route to Gangotri, the origin of the Ganga, and hosts several hotels and homestays.