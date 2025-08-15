Kerala CM, opposition leader, ministers absent from Guv's 'At Home' reception on I-Day

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan and the cabinet ministers did not attend Governor's customary 'At Home' reception at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Independence Day, official sources said on Friday.

Vijayan, Satheesan and the cabinet ministers were invited to the event by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, but the state government was represented by the Chief Secretary and other top officials, Raj Bhavan sources said.

While Vijayan excused himself from the event citing health grounds, Satheesan had informed in advance that he would not be here on August 15, the sources said.

The Chief Minister's Office has not confirmed the reason for Vijayan's absence from the event.

The cabinet ministers were in their respective districts to lead the Independence Day celebrations.

"The 'At Home' hosted by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan Kerala on #IndependenceDay2025 was attended by several eminent personalities, including religious leaders, Officers of the Armed Forces, Freedom Fighters etc.," a post on the Governor's Facebook page said.