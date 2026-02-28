Kerala CM pays tribute to Ehsan Jafri on anniversary of 2002 Gulberg Society massacre

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday paid tribute to former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the Gulberg Society massacre during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that 69 people, including Jafri, were burnt to death in the alleged attack by the Sangh Parivar on Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002.

"A former MP and a staunch voice for a secular India, his brutal martyrdom remains a chilling reminder of the 2002 Gujarat genocide and the horrific cost of communal hatred," the CM also said in a post on social media platform X.

In his social media posts, Vijayan also recalled the "relentless struggle" of Jafri's late wife, Zakia Jafri, against those behind the massacre, saying that her "lifelong legal battle for justice against the architects of the genocide inspired every secular mind in this country".

He said that the legal battle waged by Zakia against the "masterminds" of the genocide was "long and unparalleled".

She died at the age of 86 years "without getting justice", he added in his Facebook post.

"Their (Jafri and his wife) lives remain a powerful call to resist the politics of communal division and safeguard our democratic values," the CM said on X.

He, in the Facebook post, said that the Gulberg Society masssacre was "a vivid picture of the persecution of minorities in Gujarat during the genocide" which completes 24 years on Saturday. PTI HMP ADB