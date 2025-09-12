Kerala CM pays tribute to late Sitaram Yechury on his first death anniversary

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday paid tribute to late Sitaram Yechury, former general secretary of the CPI(M), on his first death anniversary by recalling his role in shaping political movements in India and abroad.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said that Yechury played a decisive role in shaping many political movements that influenced national politics and was the strongest spokesperson for the secular groups in the country.

His "unwavering fighting spirit was his specialty", the CM said, adding that it was evident from his successful attempt to enter Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was abrogated.

"Although he was sent back from Srinagar airport twice, Sitaram approached the Supreme Court through a writ petition and obtained permission to visit there. He was the first public activist to enter Jammu and Kashmir and tell the world what was happening there," Vijayan said in his post.

Yechury was also one of the strongest critics of the electoral bonds and moved the top court questioning its legality, he said.

He played an important role in political movements abroad also, the CM said, citing the example of the 2006 Jan Andolan in Nepal.

Vijayan contended that the late Marxist stalwart played a major role in uniting the political parties, including the Maoists, who were against the monarchy in Nepal and in bringing that country back on the path of democracy.

"His intervention was praised by the international community," the CM said in his post.

He further added that Yechury dedicated his life for the liberation of farmers, workers and the weaker sections of the society.

Yechury died at AIIMS, Delhi on September 12 last year following a prolonged illness. He was 72.