Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan reviews implementation of Koshy Commission report

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reviewed the action taken on the report of the Justice J B Koshy Commission, which was appointed to study issues related to the educational and economic backwardness and welfare of Christian minorities in the state.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), 17 departments have fully implemented the commission’s recommendations, and action has been completed on 220 recommendations and sub-recommendations.

Officials said steps are underway to place seven recommendations before the Cabinet for consideration. The state government has examined a total of 284 recommendations and 45 sub-recommendations submitted by the commission.

The chief minister noted that swift action had been taken on matters that could be addressed within the framework of existing laws.

He directed departments to take prompt decisions, including consultations with other departments where required, to ensure effective implementation of the report.

Vijayan also instructed that recommendations which cannot be implemented should be clearly reported, while those that can be implemented should be carried out without delay.

Chief Secretary, department secretaries, and other senior officials attended the meeting, the CMO statement added The Justice J B Koshy Commission was appointed by the state government in 2021 to study the problems faced by Christian minorities in Kerala. The commission submitted its report in 2023. PTI LGK SSK