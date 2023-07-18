Kerala CM, political leaders mourn Oommen Chandy's demise

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralites led by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and political leaders across party affiliations, in the state mourned the death of former CM Oommen Chandy, who died at the age of 79 in Bengaluru early on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Khan expressed grief at the passing of Chandy, saying in public life and governance, the veteran Congress leader "left an indelible mark".

"He was a role model and I am confident, his life would be a great source of inspiration particularly to our young people who aspire to be in public life," the Governor said in his condolence message Khan further said Chandy right from his young days took an interest in public affairs and always "stood for harmony and peace and resolution of conflicts in a democratic and amicable manner".

"I am profoundly grieved by the sad demise of Shri Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister and a people’s leader nonpareil, with a record 53 years as Legislator from the same constituency Puthuppally. This showed the trust and confidence people had in his leadership. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the people who loved him," he said.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who recalls becoming a legislator along with Chandy in 1970, said his demise has ended an important chapter in Kerala politics.

Vijayan said that only a rare few, in the history of world politics, have been able to achieve the feat of being repeatedly elected to the legislative assembly for more than five decades without defeat even once.

"It is proof of the place he held in the public's hearts. He has been an active presence in Kerala's political mainstream since 1970. He was a minister thrice, twice he was Chief Minister. He capably handled important portfolios like finance, home department and labour.

Advertisment

"Oommen Chandy's role in controlling the course of Congress politics for over half-a-century has always been remarkable," the CM said in his condolence message.

Vijayan also said that Chandy gave priority to hard work and perseverance which was evident from how he completed his political duties even when he was unwell.

"His departure has left an irreparable void in Kerala's political and public sphere," the CM said.

Advertisment

Veteran Congress leader and also a former Union Defence Minister, A K Antony, termed Chandy demise as the 'biggest loss' for him in his entire personal, public and political life.

A grief stricken Antony, to whom Chandy was a trusted lieutenant, while speaking to reporters here said his death was a huge loss for the southern state, its people, the Congress party and the UDF opposition led by it.

Chandy had played a critical role in unseating K Karunakaran as Chief Minister in 1993, which paved the way for Antony's return to the post for the second time.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan condoled Chandy's death, saying he was a source of comfort and hope for Malayalees across the world.

He never saw people as an opportunity to climb to greater heights nor did he ever wish to enjoy power alone, Satheesan said.

"There is no one else like Oommen Chandy. A hero of the Kerala public has passed away," he said in a post on his Facebook page in which he replaced his own photo with that of Chandy as the display picture.

Besides them, Anil K Antony, son of veteran Congress leader and former Union Defence Minister A K Antony, also condoled Chandy's death.

"Deeply saddened to know of the passing away of Sri. Oommen Chandy. Heartfelt condolences, prayers and thoughts with grieving family, friends, and countless of his supporters spread across Kerala and the globe. Our hearts would always be having an irreplaceable void without him around," Anil Antony tweeted.

The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, the party said and added that the funeral services will be held at Puthuppally church near Kottayam on Thursday afternoon.

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post.

The Kerala government announced Tuesday as a public holiday and two days' mourning as a mark of respect to the late former CM.

Chandy died at a private hospital at 4.25 am while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said.