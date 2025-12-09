Kerala CM poses series of questions to UDF over development projects

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 (PTI) With the second phase of the crucial local body polls just a day away, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday posed a series of questions to Opposition Congress-led UDF and accused them of attempting to scuttle major development projects of the state.

In a detailed Facebook post, the CM listed out a handful of flagship development projects like Life Mission, Vizhinjam Port, coastal highway, GAIL Pipeline, KIIFB, K-Fon and K-Rail.

Addressing Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in the FB post, the CM sought to know from the Congress leader whether the UDF still stands by what it had said earlier about these projects.

"The then UDF Convenor and senior Congress leader M M Hassan had declared that the Life Mission and three other missions would be dissolved. Does he still stand by that statement. If not, why don't you reject Hassan's stance," he asked.

Vijayan alleged that the Opposition fully supported all "baseless objections" raised against the Vizhinjam Port project.

"The port has now been commissioned. Will the opposition leader continue to uphold their (UDF) earlier stand," he asked.

Vijayan pointed out that the LoP himself had said that projects including the Wayanad tunnel road project would be opposed.

"The construction of the tunnel has already begun. Will he continue to oppose it." He also raised similar statements made by various senior UDF leaders including K C Venugopal, K Muraleedharan, V M Sudheeran and P K Kunhalikutty against various development initiatives of the Left government.

The CM recalled that it was Venugopal who had said that providing welfare pensions to 62 lakh people was a bribe to win votes.

"Does the opposition leader consider the welfare pension a bribe, and those who receive it as people accepting bribes," Vijayan sought to know.

"The Lop had once given me a letter demanding that the Coastal Highway should not be implemented. The project is now nearing completion. Does he still oppose it," Vijayan said.

He also challenged Satheesan to reveal how many houses have been built for the landslide victims of Wayanad as announced by the Congress and the Youth Congress.

The CM further asked the UDF whether the opposition ever refrained from opposing any project in Kerala.

"Didn't they mock and oppose even the food kits given to provide relief to people during the covid period? Are they willing to acknowledge anything that benefits the public," Vijayan asked.

The Left veteran came out with the detailed FB post following a remark by LoP Satheesan that it was the ruling CPI (M) that was in the dock over the sexual assault allegations against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

"Let me remind him (LoP) that such absurd statements cannot hide the distorted face of the Congress and the UDF," Vijayan said.

The second phase of LSGD polls would be held in seven central and northern districts of the state on December 11. PTI LGK SA