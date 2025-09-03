Kerala CM praises Ezhava leader Vellappally Natesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday lavished praise on prominent Ezhava community leader Vellappally Natesan, saying that he is a person who tries to implement 20th-century saint-reformer Sree Narayana Guru's ideologies in practical life.

Natesan is the general secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, an outfit of the numerically strong Ezhava community in the state.

Speaking during a function organised by the SNDP here, the CM said the guru had taught that social justice can be ensured by giving education and employment to the backward sections of the society.

Natesan has been trying to implement the guru's ideology in life, he added.

The CM wished Natesan all the best to further lead the organisation imbued with guru's principles in life.

The chief minister praising the Ezhava leader came two days after the latter strongly supported the LDF government's decision to organise Global Ayyappa Sangamam, a gathering of Lord Ayyappa devotees across the globe, on September 20.

Natesan had courted controversy recently over his objectionable remarks against the Muslim community, which were vehemently criticised by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key partner in the opposition Congress-led UDF. PTI LGK KH