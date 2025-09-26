Kerala CM praises Kozhikode school for winning Subroto Cup tournament

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated a higher secondary school from Kozhikode for creating history by winning the Subroto Cup football tournament.

Farook Higher Secondary School, Kerala clinched the junior boys title of the 64th Subroto Cup International football tournament with a 2-0 win over the Amenity Public School, CBSE at the Ambedkar Stadium.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that the victory of the school, which represented the state in the tournament, boosted the prestige of Kerala.

"This is the first time in the 64-year history of the tournament that a school from Kerala has won the title," the CM said, adding that all Keralites should be proud of the achievement.

Congratulating the winning team, he expressed hope that they can conquer greater heights of excellence.