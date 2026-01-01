Kerala CM questions Sabarimala gold theft accused's meeting with Sonia, denies CMO role

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday questioned how a man who allegedly stole gold from the Sabarimala temple and another who purchased it managed to meet Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Responding to questions from reporters on the Sabarimala gold case and allegations by Congress leaders that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had intervened in the probe, Vijayan said the investigation was being carried out under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.

He said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was functioning properly and that there had been no complaints regarding the conduct of the probe so far.

"There has been no complaint in this regard till now," Vijayan said, reiterating that neither he nor the CMO had interfered in the investigation.

"In fact, we suggested an investigation by an SIT under the supervision of the High Court. We are not prepared to interfere in it in any manner," he said.

Vijayan alleged that when the opposition fails to answer questions on certain issues, it resorts to making allegations against the CMO.

Referring to a photograph that surfaced recently, he said the name of UDF convener Adoor Prakash came up in the context of the case.

"There is a photograph of Sonia Gandhi with two persons—Adoor Prakash and the Pathanamthitta MP (Anto Antony). Who are the other two people standing with Sonia Gandhi?" he asked.

Vijayan said one of them was Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold case.

"He did not go alone. The other person was the one who bought the stolen gold from Sabarimala. How did these two people manage to meet a leader like Sonia Gandhi, who has high security?" he asked.

The CM said he had heard Prakash deny any role in arranging the visit.

"He claims he went there after being invited. Is it proper to go anywhere simply because one is invited?" Vijayan asked.

He said Prakash should first explain how the accused and Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi.

"What was their role in helping these fraudsters meet Sonia Gandhi? Who is responsible for it? That should be clarified first, instead of raising allegations against the CMO," he said.

Responding to opposition allegations that the interrogation of former minister Kadakampally Surendran was kept secret, Vijayan said the SIT does not announce in advance whom it is questioning.

"The SIT does not have to seek the government’s permission to interrogate anyone. They have full freedom. Why should the opposition leader complain about not knowing it in advance?" he asked.

On BJP's demands that Sonia Gandhi, Adoor Prakash and Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony be questioned and that the probe be handed over to the CBI, Vijayan said there was no stage at which a central agency probe was required.

"The investigation is progressing properly, and the SIT has the right to interrogate whoever is required," he said.

Vijayan also responded to queries about differences with key ally CPI, saying the party remained a vital constituent of the Left Democratic Front and that relations were cordial.

"We do not feel there has been any cheating or betrayal," he said.

Asked whether he would lead the LDF in the upcoming Assembly elections, Vijayan said no decision had been taken.

"Such decisions are taken collectively by the party and the front. Nothing is decided individually," he said, adding that the matter would be discussed at the appropriate time.

On CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam’s criticism of SNDP leader Vellapally Natesan travelling in the chief minister’s car to attend an Ayyappa conclave organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board, Vijayan said Viswam was entitled to his views.

"He might not allow someone to travel in his car. I allowed it, and I still believe it was right. I do not see anything wrong in it," he said.

The CM also said the government had noticed instances of victims in sexual harassment cases being attacked on social media, referring to the recent complaint by the survivor in the 2017 actress assault case.

Such attacks discourage victims from coming forward, he said, adding that the government’s policy was to take strict action against those responsible. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK ROH