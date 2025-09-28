Kerala CM releases Raj Bhavan magazine; says Govt does not share all views

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday released the inaugural edition of 'Rajahams', the official quarterly magazine launched by the Raj Bhavan, while making it clear that the state government does not necessarily share all the opinions expressed in it's articles.

Addressing the gathering, he said opposing views do not bother the state government and emphasised the importance of maintaining a democratic space that allows dissenting voices and opinions.

In the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the CM expressed hope that the magazine would chronicle the meetings and discussions taking place at Raj Bhavan.

The society is a space for debate and therefore articles presenting different or contradictory views to those of the government may have appeared in the magazine, he said.

Citing an article in the magazine titled "Article 200 and a Constitutional Conundrum", he said the government does not share the author's view on the powers of the Governor and the Legislative Assembly and so on.

He said it may be the author's personal opinion.

"Just because it appears in the official journal of the Raj Bhavan, no one should assume that the government shares all the opinions," Vijayan said.

He said the Raj Bhavan has witnessed many historical events and hoped that the "Rajahams" would ensure such events are properly documented in the future.

Lavishing praises on the Governor, he said the quarterly magazine is the result of the initiative taken by Arlekar who holds the state in high esteem.

He has gone on record saying that Kerala has fascinated him since his student days, Vijayan recalled.

"In his message, that appears in the introductory section of this journal, the Governor has complimented our state for the co-existential attitude of the people here, and the co-existence of the diametrically opposite ideologies at various levels." It only shows that we have a public sphere that accommodates conflicting views, Vijayan added.

The first copy of "Rajahams" was received by senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor from the CM.

Interestingly, the portrait of 'bharat mata', whose display at Raj Bhavan triggered a huge political row in the state recently, was not seen at the programme venue.

Vijayan's arrival at Raj Bhavan for the book release assumes political significance as the state government and the Governor have been at logger-head over various issues, including the appointment of vice chancellors in various universities in the state. PTI LGK ROH