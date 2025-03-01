Kerala CM reviews preparations for upcoming Thrissur Pooram

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday directed officials to formulate a security action plan for this year’s Thrissur Pooram, which will take place on May 6.

Chairing a high-level meeting, he said that the festival should be conducted smoothly, ensuring both the preservation of its rituals and the implementation of stringent security measures.

Last year, for the first time in the festival’s history, the much-anticipated fireworks display, originally scheduled for the early hours, was postponed to broad daylight the following day, disappointing festival enthusiasts.

The alleged interference of the police in the festivities and the delay in the fireworks display sparked widespread criticism, with opposition parties slamming the CPI(M)-led government over the issue.

The authorities convened the meeting in the wake of last year's issues.

Vijayan also instructed the Devaswom Board to resolve the land rent dispute regarding the allocation of Vadakkumnathan Temple grounds for the Pooram exhibition, an official release said.

The Cochin Devaswom Board was directed to promptly update the High Court on the previously proposed settlement.

Additionally, Vijayan urged the district administration to strictly enforce laws and court orders related to safety measures, fireworks displays, and elephant parades.

The CM also called for strict adherence to guidelines and explosive regulations during Pooram, and coordinated efforts with the police to ensure proper licensing, the welfare of elephants, and public safety.

He urged authorities to prevent any lapses reported in last year’s festival and instructed the District Vigilance Committee to closely monitor the arrangements.

The chief minister also called for improved waste management, road maintenance, hotel inspections, and streetlight repairs under the Thrissur Corporation’s supervision.

The Forest Department was tasked with expediting the issuance of elephant ownership certificates as per the Supreme Court’s order dated November 1, 2018, Vijayan said.

He also directed authorities to ensure the deployment of adequate doctors, paramedics, and ambulances for enhanced medical preparedness. Both government and private hospitals in Thrissur should be placed on high alert to handle emergencies, he added.

Fire safety was another key focus area with Vijayan instructing officials to ensure the presence of sufficient personnel and equipment at fireworks venues and conduct pre-event mock drills to anticipate and mitigate potential risks, the release said.

The CM also directed that all security arrangements should be implemented in a manner that preserves the aesthetic and cultural grandeur of the festival.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, Higher Education Minister R Bindu, Chief Secretary Saradha Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bishwanath Sinha, Principal Secretary (Revenue) Tinku Biswal, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, and other senior officials. PTI ARM ARM KH