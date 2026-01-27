Kerala CM reviews rehabilitation progress for Wayanad landslide survivors

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday reviewed the progress of rehabilitation efforts for families affected by the devastating landslides in Wayanad district in 2024.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Vijayan directed officials to expedite the completion of houses being built for survivors under the first phase of the rehabilitation programme, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in an official statement here.

Construction of the homes is nearing completion, and the chief minister stressed that all remaining work must be finished on an urgent basis to ensure the houses are handed over within the timeline, the statement added.

The rehabilitation initiative follows the deadly landslides that struck the Mundakkai-Chooralmala region of the hilly district of Wayanad, killing many and displacing several families.

Ministers K Rajan, A K Saseendran, K Krishnankutty, M B Rajesh and O R Kelu attended the meeting, along with Chief Secretary A Jayathilak and Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr K M Abraham, the CMO said. PTI TGB KH