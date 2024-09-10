Kerala CM rubbishes Congress charges of RSS links

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday rubbished the Congress's allegations that the ruling CPI(M) and the Left government led by it had a nexus with the RSS, saying such charges are being rejected with the contempt they deserve.
While addressing a programme organised by the CPI(M) in nearby Kovalam, Vijayan also said that no one needs to entertain the false hope that the LDF government could be maligned by flagging unfounded allegations of links with the RSS.
The Chief Minister's statement comes amidst a mounting attack by the Congress against him over a senior IPS officer's meeting with RSS leaders, with the grand old party alleging that it had taken place with his knowledge.
Vijayan alleged that it was the top Congress leaders and their governments who had helped the RSS grow in the country and the state on various occasions. PTI TGB TGB ROH