Kerala CM says cabinet will take further steps on Munambam commission report

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state cabinet would decide on further steps to be taken on a commission report submitted to the government in connection with the Munambam land issue.

Addressing reporters here, the CM said the government has received the report of the Justice Ramachandran Nair Commission appointed in connection with the Munambam issue.

In the villages of Cherai and Munambam in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board was unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite them holding registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

"The state cabinet will examine the report and decide on the further steps to be taken in this regard," the CM said.

The CM said the High Court has also granted permission to take further action based on the report.

The concerned ministers, the Chief Secretary, and the Advocate General attended a meeting held in this connection here, Vijayan added.

The CM's remarks came two days after the Kerala High Court had said that notifying the Munambam land as waqf was a "land grabbing tactic of the Kerala Waqf Board" and upheld the government order appointing an inquiry commission to ascertain ownership of the disputed area. PTI LGK KH