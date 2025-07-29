Kerala CM says Catholic nuns were imprisoned based on 'fake' complaint by Bajrang Dal activists

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the Catholic nuns from the state were jailed in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh based on a "fake" complaint by Bajrang Dal activists, and that the incident revealed the true colours of the Sangh Parivar.

It is also the latest example of Sangh Parivar's atrocities against the Christian community, he said in a statement here.

Apparently referring to the BJP's long-drawn attempts to gain support within the Christian community in the state, the CM said the same people who visit Christian homes with cakes and friendly smiles are the ones who carry out witch-hunts against nuns on charges of religious conversion and human trafficking.

"The Sangh Parivar fears the country's pluralism and coexistence. That is why attacks on minorities continue," Vijayan alleged.

The Left veteran further said as soon as the news of the arrest of the Kerala nuns broke, a letter was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to ensure justice.

However, persons, including the Chhattisgarh CM, justified the arrest of the Catholic nuns, he noted.

Taking on Sangh Parivar, he said it is "constantly trying to harm the secularism of the country by indulging in hatred and divisive politics." The CM further said, the "encroachments into the rights of minorities" and the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution must be resisted and defeated.

He reiterated that the "atrocities against nuns in Chhattisgarh" reflected the true colour of the Sangh Parivar. Vijayan charged that it is clear beyond doubt that the nuns were arrested and imprisoned on the basis of a "fake" complaint filed by Bajrang Dal activists.

The arrest of two Catholic nuns, hailing from Kerala, in the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion triggered a political slugfest on Monday with Congress and CPI(M) criticising their arrest and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai accusing the parties of politicising the issue. PTI LGK ROH