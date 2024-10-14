Kerala CM says joint intervention of Centre, RBI needed to curb cyber financial frauds

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stressed on the need for a comprehensive cybersecurity framework for the financial ecosystem to address the increasing incidents of online financial fraud.

He pointed out that the state has already sought joint intervention from the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India in this regard.

With the growth of technology, cybercrime is also on the rise by the day, and the cyber police division of the state police is working effectively to check such frauds, the CM said.

He was replying to a submission by Anvar Sadath (Congress) in the state assembly.

"The state police have been creating widespread awareness through social media pages to guard against cyber financial frauds," the CM said.

In Kerala, cyber police stations are there in all districts, and a toll-free number and exclusive website have been launched for people to lodge complaints against cyber crimes, he said.

"Over 30,000 bank accounts involved in such frauds have already been blocked, and legal actions have been initiated," the CM said, adding that stringent measures, including the disabling of mobile phones and the arrest of the accused, are being taken by the state government to check cyber frauds. PTI LGK ROH