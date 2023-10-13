Kerala CM says language institutes play pivotal role in preserving linguistic diversity

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday highlighted the key role played by language institutes in preserving linguistic diversity, while mentioning the Centre's inclination towards promoting a single language and "sidelining" regional ones.

Addressing the 55th Foundation anniversary of the Kerala Bhasha Institute here, Vijayan spoke about the importance of preserving linguistic diversity and highlighted the historical significance of language in India's resistance against British imperialism.

He expressed hope that the institute would not only enrich Malayalam but also elevate it as a language of knowledge and science, especially in the face of evolving technology and new scientific terminology.

Vijayan said the Centre, which is responsible for promoting all languages mentioned under Article 8 of the constitution, is dismissing many languages as regional languages and has been promoting only one language.

"The Indian resistance against British imperialism was formed with inputs and dialogues from all languages... We are making all efforts to popularise Malayalam and use it as an official language," he said.

While urging the Bhasha Institute to further strengthen its efforts to enrich the Malayalam language, the CM said that the institute should also put in an effort to make it a language of knowledge and science.

Technology and science are growing, and there are new words being coined, he said.

"We should also strive to find equivalent words in Malayalam for such terms. The Institute should also bring out good scientific and technological books in Malayalam," Vijayan said.

He recalled how the attempts of former Kerala Chief Minister EMS Namboodiripad and his books paved the way for the formation of states based on language and how important the role of the mother tongue is in the development of a state's culture and education.

Kerala Bhasha Institute specialises in the printing, publication, and sale of books that are important historically and literally.

The Institute has been making efforts to promote Malayalam language and learning in Malayalam by bringing out translated versions of books by internationally acclaimed writers, apart from publishing well-known writers in Malayalam. PTI KPK LGK ROH