Kerala CM says parties' support poverty eradication, clean Kerala, palliative care campaigns

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the campaigns for eradication of extreme poverty, a clean and waste-free New Kerala, and palliative care have the complete support of all parties.

Addressing an all-party meeting convened by the government here, the CM said these programmes will be implemented at the local self-government level, ensuring the cooperation of everyone involved.

Vijayan emphasised the need to involve all organisations, including religious groups, in these initiatives.

He added that political and public participation is essential to realise these three projects and that they must be completed on time.

"The successful implementation of these three campaigns is essential for achieving our ultimate goal of a sustainable New Kerala. This is a matter closely connected to the future of Kerala and its coming generations," the CM said.

Vijayan urged political parties and public organisations to cooperate with the campaigns with a comprehensive vision.

The government, he said, is committed to providing unwavering support to the welfare activities carried out at the local self-government level.

According to a CMO release, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, assured complete support for the campaign and promised to issue directions to collaborate with the programmes.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the support extended by political parties.

In his speech, Vijayan said the Extreme Poverty Eradication Project was launched in 2021 with the aim of transforming Kerala into the first state free from extreme poverty.

A total of 1,03,099 individuals across 64,006 families were identified as living in extreme poverty.

The identification was based on the degree of deprivation or deficiency in four key areas: food, health, housing, and income--referred to as "distress factors." "Therefore, the focus is on ensuring that those in need have access to adequate food, healthcare, housing, and employment opportunities. The target is to declare Kerala free from extreme poverty by November 1, 2025," Vijayan said.

The CM said the first phase of the project was completed on November 1, 2023.

During this phase, 47.89 per cent of the identified individuals were successfully lifted out of extreme poverty.

The goal for the second phase was to achieve 90 per cent eradication of extreme poverty by November 1, 2024, he said.

However, as of now, only 40,180 families have been freed from extreme poverty, representing 63.82 per cent progress.

According to the data available as of November 23, 15,847 families still need assistance as per the micro-plans devised for them, the CM said.

Vijayan said palliative care systems have been designed to ensure home-based care for those facing difficulties due to chronic illnesses.

"These palliative care activities are being carried out with the support of local self-government institutions and in collaboration with the Health Department," he said.

Speaking on the Waste-Free New Kerala campaign, the CM said it was planned to be held from October 2, 2024, Gandhi Jayanti, to March 30, 2025, International Zero Waste Day.

Vijayan said a widespread people's campaign is planned to be organised from December 2024 to January 2025 to clean every corner of the state.

"The goal is to involve people from all sections of society in this campaign. For this, local self-government institutions have been requested to conduct house visits and carry out preparatory activities," he said.

The CM said in a rapidly urbanising Kerala, the scientific management of waste will contribute not only to the health of Keralites but also to the economy, which is heavily reliant on tourism. PTI TGB TGB ROH