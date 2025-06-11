Kerala CM seeks Centre's support for families of Kenya bus accident victims

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting full support for the Indian families, including many Keralites, who were involved in an accident in Kenya.

Many reportedly lost their lives or sustained grievous injuries when a bus carrying 28 Indian tourists from Qatar met with the accident in Nyandarua County, Kenya.

Among those who died, five were from Kerala.

In his letter, Vijayan requested the MEA to "ensure every step for the swift and dignified repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased to India, adequate medical care for the injured, particularly to those in critical condition."

The letter also urged the MEA to direct the Indian High Commission in Kenya to facilitate legal formalities, documentation, and logistical support for the affected families.

"I take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the Indian High Commission in Nairobi for their already prompt response and on ground assistance to the victims. Given the gravity of the situation, I request the MEA to continue to take all possible measures for supporting the affected families," the CM said in the letter.

He also ensured full cooperation from the side of the Kerala government to the MEA in this regard.