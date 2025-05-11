Kerala CM shares heartfelt Mother''s Day message

Thiruvananthapuram, May 11 (PTI) On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared a warm message on Sunday, highlighting the importance of spending time with mothers and honouring their love and care.

He said that Mother's Day is a special time to show gratitude to mothers by making them happy and being with them.

"Today is Mother's Day --a day to set aside time to spend with our mothers and bring them happiness. We are passing through days that should touch all of humanity with the greatness and love of motherhood," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He also spoke about the greatness of motherhood, saying it is something that touches all human beings and brings light into the world.

The Chief Minister added that sharing the message of love on Mother's Day can help build a peaceful world.

He wished all a very happy Mother's Day from the bottom of his heart. PTI TGB TGB ADB