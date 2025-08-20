Kerala CM slams Assam police's sedition case against 2 journalists; calls it 'fascistic trend'

Thiruvanthapuram, Aug 20 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday strongly condemned the summoning of two senior journalists by the Assam Police on sedition charges, labelling the move as part of a "fascistic trend".

In an X post, the Left veteran stressed that independent journalism is the bedrock of democracy.

"Strongly condemn the FIRs against eminent journalists Karan Thapar & Siddharth Varadarajan by Assam Police under the draconian Section 152 of BNS. This move seeks to silence independent journalism - the bedrock of democracy - is part of a fascistic trend. Democratic forces must unite & stand with bold voices of truth," Vijayan posted.

The Guwahati Police has summoned senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in connection with a case registered under sedition charges, according to the notices.

The two journalists, both with digital media The Wire, have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on August 22. PTI LGK ROH