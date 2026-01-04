Kerala CM slams Centre's 'silence' over US aggression in Venezuela

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 4 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday criticised the alleged silence of the central government over the US aggression in Venezuela.

Expressing solidarity with Venezuela, he called the capture of its President Nicolás Maduro by American forces a "grave violation" of a sovereign nation’s rights.

Addressing a public programme here, the Left veteran questioned the justification of entering a foreign country and detaining its President, saying the incident raised serious questions about national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Terming the operation as "pre-planned", the CM said the act of taking Venezuelan President and his wife captive was “outrageous” and “barbaric.” Accusing the union government of "failing" to condemn the incident, Vijayan said India had traditionally stood against imperialism, but was now unable to raise its voice against American actions.

Vijayan said the country itself was being humiliated by the Union government’s stance on the issue.

