Kerala CM slams release of stamp, coin to commemorate RSS centenary

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday criticised the commemoration of the RSS centenary by releasing a postage stamp and a Rs 100 coin, terming it as a "grave insult" to the Constitution.

In a post on social media platform 'X' Vijayan claimed, "Commemorating the RSS centenary with a postage stamp and a 100 rupee coin is a grave insult to our Constitution. It legitimises an organisation that abstained from the freedom struggle, promoting a divisive ideology that aligned with the colonial strategy".

"This national honour is a direct assault on the memory of our true freedom fighters and the secular, unified India they envisioned," the CM said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the special postage stamp and the commemorative coin, which features the first-ever depiction of Bharat Mata on an Indian currency, to mark the centenary celebrations of the RSS.

The coin also has the RSS motto "Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama, which translates to "Everything is dedicated to the nation, Everything is the nation's, Nothing is mine".

The postal stamp features RSS swayamsevaks' participation in the 1963 Republic Day Parade. CPI(M) termed this a falsification of history. PTI HMP HMP ADB