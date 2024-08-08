Kerala CM, Speaker condole death of ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Thursday condoled the death of former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Vijayan said in a statement issued by his office that Bhattacharjee, right from the days of his youth, "had shown exemplary organising capabilities and leadership qualities." The Kerala CM said the CPI(M) stalwart always "stood by the dispossessed and led them in their democratic fights, braving the brutal repression of the authorities".

"As Chief Minister, he laid out a clear plan for the industrialisation of West Bengal which would have led to long lasting progress, had the Left Front had a continuum in power...

"His dedication to democracy and secularism was evident in his actions. During tumultuous times, it became more and more evident that his commitment and dedication to the people of West Bengal knew no bounds," Vijayan said recalling the Marxist veteran's contribution to Indian politics.

Vijayan also said that Bhattacharjee's decision to decline the Padma Bhushan was a testament to how true he stayed to the Communist party ideal that "our life in the service of the people is not for any recognition or accolade, but for the sake of humanity itself." "On behalf of the Government of Kerala and on my own personal behalf, I express condolences to his family and loved ones," he said.

Paying tributes to Bhattacharjee, Shamseer said that with his death, the Left has lost an experienced leader.

"The ideals and values upheld by him make him an unforgettable leader in Indian politics. His spirit and enthusiasm will always inspire the younger generation like us," the Speaker said in a statement.

Bhattacharjee died on Thursday morning at his Kolkata home following old age-related ailments. He was 80.

He is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana who underwent gender change surgery.

According to party sources, Bhattacharjee had pledged his body for medical research.

The veteran CPI(M) leader took over as the chief minister of West Bengal in 2000 from party senior Jyoti Basu.

Bhattacharjee lost the 2011 Assembly elections to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front's 34-year-long rule in the state came to an end that year. PTI HMP HMP SS