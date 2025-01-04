Kerala CM stresses role of art festivals in promoting love, communal harmony

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday underscored the importance of art festivals in fostering love, brotherhood, and communal harmony among people in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 63rd state School Youth Festival here, the CM highlighted the need to promote artistic talents while ensuring equal prominence to values like unity and mutual respect.

Noting that rivalries and disputes often mar the spirit of such festivals, he urged participants and organisers to avoid conflicts and instead focus on celebrating talent and creativity.

"Art festivals are organised to strengthen mutual love, brotherhood, co-existence and unity among people," Vijayan said.

"Participating in this festival with conviction is a greater achievement than winning prizes. May each of you participate in the art festival with this realisation," he said.

By giving more importance to art in education, creativity can be enhanced among individuals, the CM said adding that education should also be a process of awakening the artist inherent in every student.

The CM also pointed out that there is a large section of people who end their art-related activities after schooling.

Citing the example of many talented artists who emerged through the school youth festivals in the past, he urged the state to take collective action to identify and support such talents.

He assured the audience that his government would focus on addressing these issues.

Over 15,000 children, studying in various state schools, are participating in various art events in 25 venues during the five-day-long State Youth Festival which got underway here on Saturday morning. PTI LGK ROH