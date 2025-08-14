Kerala CM stresses unity on Independence Day, warns against divisive forces

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called for strengthening national unity and upholding secular values in his Independence Day message, warning against "forces attempting to divide the country along religious and political lines." Marking 78 years of freedom from British rule, Vijayan claimed in a statement that certain groups were undermining the nation’s democratic traditions by branding critics as "anti-national." "Our freedom was won through struggles that united people across caste, religion, and language," he said.

However, reactionary forces are attempting to distort India’s national identity—which emphasises secularism, friendship and coexistence—and create divisions among people, he claimed.

"They are trying to tarnish the great legacy of our national movement and polarise people along communal lines to divert attention from the problems the country faces," he alleged.

Vijayan said Independence Day was an occasion to reflect on whether such trends were in keeping with the country’s rich democratic traditions.

"We are a people who have achieved freedom through legendary struggles. Our democratic culture is rooted in humanity and mutual love. It is our duty to transform India into a country with better living conditions," he said.

Urging citizens to draw strength from the lessons of history, Vijayan extended his greetings, saying, "May this Independence Day inspire us to create a new India where everyone lives as equals."