Kerala CM suspends anniversary events amid India-Pakistan tensions

Kannur (Kerala), May 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that the state government will suspend its fourth anniversary celebration events due to the ongoing India-Pakistan military conflict.

The Chief Minister said that the planned events in the remaining six districts will be cancelled. Cultural programmes, which were to be held as part of exhibition fairs, will also not take place.

This move comes as a mark of respect and solidarity during a time of national concern.

He said that the state stands firmly with the country and supports the measures being taken at the national level.

Addressing a programme organised by the ruling LDF in Kannur, Vijayan said that Pakistan, by extending full support to terrorists, is attempting to create trouble for the country.

"This has created a new atmosphere. In this situation, it is our duty as Indians to set aside our differences and come together to protect the integrity, sovereignty, and security of our nation," he said. PTI TGB TGB ROH