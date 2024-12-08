Kerala CM to address local body institutions on Dec 9

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the governing bodies of all local self-government institutions in the state on Monday.

As part of the CM's address scheduled on Monday evening, a special meeting would be held by all LSGD institutions in the state, a CMO statement said.

The meeting is to discuss and coordinate various initiatives of the government, including palliative care and garbage-free programmes and that of the alleviation of extreme poverty in the state, it said.

The objective of the government is to make tourism centres, villages, cities, state-run offices and educational institutions in the state green, it said.

The government also intends to provide care to the needy, including patients, elderly people and differently-abled without the distinction of Above Poverty Line (APL) and Below Poverty Line (BPL).

It has been decided to declare the state free from extreme poverty by November 1, 2025, the statement added.

CM Vijayan is addressing the special meeting to discuss these issues, it added. PTI LGK KH