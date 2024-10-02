Kerala CM trying to 'appease majority communalism': Congress

Thiruvananthapuram/Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of attempting to "appease majority communalism".

Referring to his recent reported remarks about gold smuggling and hawala cases in Malappuram district, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that Vijayan publicly apologise to the people of the state.

Chennithala also alleged that Vijayan used a PR agency to make such statements and suggested that there was a conspiracy behind it.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had clarified on Tuesday that Vijayan never referred to any particular place or region, nor did he use the terms "anti-state" or "anti-national activities" in his statement.

Chennithala told reporters in Mumbai that after the Lok Sabha poll defeat, Vijayan had "given up on minorities" and was trying to "appease" majority communalism to gain their support.

The allegation came a day after the CM stated that the ruling CPI(M) in the state opposes both 'majority and minority communalism' and will not compromise with either side. PTI HMP HMP ROH