Kerala CM unveils logo of Swami Chatbot AI assistant for Sabarimala pilgrims

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday unveiled the logo of the ‘Swami Chatbot,’ an AI assistant to be installed by the Pathanamthitta district administration to enhance the pilgrimage experience of Sabarimala devotees.

The function, held at the chief minister's office, was attended by Devaswom special secretary T V Anupama, CM's officer on special duty S Karthikeyan and Pathanamthitta district collector S Prem Krishnan.

The pilgrims can access the information available on the Chatbot on their smart phones.

The Swami Chatbot will provide comprehensive information on pooja timings and about railway and airport facilities in Malayalam, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages, a release from the CMO said here.

The Chatbot will ensure an accurate and trouble-free pilgrimage experience to Ayyappa devotees, it said.

With the installation of the digital system, Sabarimala pilgrims can look forward to a more comfortable and safe pilgrimage during this year's pilgrimage season, the release said.

The Chatbot is being installed with the cooperation of the Muthoot group, it said.