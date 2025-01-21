Kerala CM urges Centre to reconsider closure of RMS offices

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed strong opposition to the Centre's decision to merge Railway Mail Service (RMS) offices with Speed Post services, warning that it could adversely affect the efficiency of postal operations.

In a letter to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Vijayan criticised the Department of Posts' decision to merge RMS offices with Speed Post processing hubs and integrate Registered Post services with Speed Post services.

He noted that the move would result in the permanent closure of 312 RMS offices across the country, including 12 in Kerala.

The Chief Minister highlighted that RMS services have traditionally been a vital part of the state’s postal system, relied upon by a significant section of the population.

"There is apprehension that the closure of RMS offices will adversely impact the efficiency of the entire postal system," he said.

Referring to the recommendations of the Chief Postmaster General (Kerala), Vijayan pointed out that six additional intra-circle hubs -- in Shoranur, Vadakara, Aluva, Irinjalakuda, Thalassery, and Kayamkulam -- should be retained in Kerala.

This would be in addition to the four hubs (Alappuzha, Thodupuzha, Tirur, and Kasaragod) already approved by the Directorate.

"Considering the extensive network served by RMS and its vital role in communication services in the state, I request your intervention to ensure the retention of these six locations as intra-circle hubs," the Chief Minister urged in his letter. PTI TGB HMP ADB