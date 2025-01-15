Kerala CM urges Centre to take action against agencies recruiting Indians to conflict zones

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged the Union Government to take stringent action against agencies that recruit Indian citizens and deceive them by sending them to conflict zones such as Russia and Ukraine.

Describing the death of a Keralite recruited by the Russian military as "most unfortunate," Vijayan said that certain individuals were working to recruit people into the militaries of other nations.

"The opinion of the state government is that strong action should be taken on this matter. The Indian government should take firm action. The Centre and state governments should work together," he told a press conference in response to a query.

Binil TB, an electrician from Thrissur, who was recruited by the Russian military, was killed, and another individual sustained injuries in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that India has taken up the matter strongly with Russia.

Following the death of the Indian national from Kerala, India has reiterated its demand to Russia for the early discharge of Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military, according to the MEA.

Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ROH