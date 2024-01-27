Kerala CM urges everyone to join his government's fight against Centre

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stressed the need to raise a united voice against the Centre's "efforts" to undermine the principles of federalism by challenging the constitutional values and urged everyone to join the agitation announced by his government against it.

Ahead of the protest announced against the Union government in New Delhi on February 8, the CM said the agitation needs to become a concerted struggle against the "injustices" being faced by the state.

People from various walks of life including ministers, MLAs, MPs and many others would join the protest at Jantar Mantar, he said while addressing a press conference here.

"Chief Ministers of the non-BJP states have been invited to join a gathering organised to express their solidarity with the agitation," he detailed.

Vijayan said it is time to raise a united voice against the Centre's "efforts" to undermine the principles of federalism by challenging the constitutional values.

The Left veteran also said that everybody is requested to be part of this struggle to protect the constitutional values and ensure the deserved rights of the state.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, he alleged that its policies were the main hindrance to the state's efforts for the creation of "Nava Kerala" (new Kerala).

Despite achieving good results in tax revenue and domestic production, the financial crisis caused by the Central government's policies was tightening the state, he charged.

There has been a reduction of Rs 6,000 crore in the total borrowing limit of the state in the financial year 2023-24, the CM pointed out.

The state prepared it's fiscal policy with a five-year plan and a sudden cut in this would put it under acute financial strain, he said adding that "this is what happened in Kerala." Pointing out the example of the housing project "LIFE", he said even in the projects in which Centre's contribution was nominal, the Union government was forcing for branding and this won't be allowed in the southern state.

In these circumstances, the government was forced to stage an agitation in the national capital next month, the CM added.

Vijayan further said his government would continue the public debates and face-to-face discussions, began as part of the recently concluded outreach programme Nava Kerala Yatra, to connect with the people of the state.

People belonging to different fields would be invited for the discussions and as an initial step, a face-to-face programme would be organised in 10 selected centres with the participation of such people, he added. PTI LGK SS