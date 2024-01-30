Kerala CM urges people to safeguard secular values in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's "steadfast commitment to democracy and secularism" on Tuesday and urged everyone to safeguard the country's secular social fabric from the "clutches of religious fanaticism." On the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom, Vijayan in a post on 'X', said his message of peace and harmony is more crucial than ever.

"As communal forces attempt to undermine these values, let's heed Gandhi's warning against division and stand united for inclusivity and equality.

Let us pledge to safeguard our secular social fabric from the clutches of religious fanaticism, the very force that claimed Mahatma Gandhi's life," the chief minister said. PTI TGB KH