Kerala CM urges residents associations to cooperate with police to make society safe

Kochi, Mar 3 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged the residents associations in the state to cooperate with the police in making the society a safer place.

Advertisment

Addressing a gathering of the representatives of residents associations across the state as part of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas, Vijayan said such associations can play a crucial role in addressing many societal issues.

"Residents' associations are now subject to legal regulation, with the establishment of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority. The Authority's Act mandates the formation of residents' welfare associations. If this practice becomes widespread, it has the potential to address many societal issues," Vijayan said.

He said Residents' Associations can play a significant role in curbing the drift of children towards delinquency, preventing children from becoming drug addicts, combating drug addiction, stopping young people from becoming drug carriers, and protecting girls from abuse.

Advertisment

While calling for cooperation with the police to curb anti-social activities, Vijayan asked the association not to indulge in moral policing and take up the duty of police.

"The resident associations should maintain the details of the people who reside at each place and must contact the police in case of any suspicious activity. However, this does not mean they should indulge in moral policing. They need not take up the duty of police. They just need to assist the police in doing their duty," Vijayan said.

He said the associations can take part in the various tourism initiatives of the state government.

Advertisment

"We have started the tourism circuit connecting local tourist centres. The residents associations can take part in such initiatives which showcases our cultural diversity," Vijayan said.

He said the resident associations can ensure that there are no dark alleyways and prevent anti-social activities.

"Resident associations can make a significant impact by ensuring that emergency numbers are prominently displayed at each house. This simple step can greatly reduce response times during emergencies, potentially saving lives," he added.

The Chief Minister also urged the associations to cooperate with the local police to provide self-defence training to young girls.

Women police have a special team to provide training to young children. The residents associations can cooperate with the police to arrange training for our young girls under each association, he said. PTI RRT RRT SS