Kerala CM Vijayan brands unscientific campaigns ‘anti-social’

Palakkad (Kerala), May 18 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday described those who unleash "unscientific campaigns" in society as "anti-social", warning that such people pose a threat to the state.

He said the country and the state fought the Covid-19 pandemic through vaccination, adding that a section of people are now launching a widespread campaign against it.

Speaking at the inauguration of a taluk hospital in Chittoor, Vijayan referred to the recent death of a woman who died from excessive bleeding during childbirth at a rented house in Malappuram district.

Media reports stated that her husband did not allow her to go to the hospital for delivery and instead sought the help of an acupuncturist at home.

Without mentioning details, Vijayan said it is crucial to ensure adequate safety during pregnancy and delivery.

However, there are isolated cases where some people show reluctance in providing such care and safety, he noted.

"Such tendencies are gaining strength in our state. They are the real anti-socials... Those who harm society are antisocial. They are the ones who spread unscientific ideas," Vijayan said.

He also urged people to take these individuals seriously and unite to counter such propaganda. PTI LGK SSK