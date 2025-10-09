Kerala CM Vijayan calls on Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and discussed developmental works related to the state, officials said.

During the meeting with the home minister, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, Vijayan is said to have raised issues related to Kerala's development and other related matters, they said.

"The Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @pinarayivijayan called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah," the home minister's office said on X, posting images of the meeting between the two leaders. PTI ABS ACB ARI