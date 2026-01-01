Kerala CM Vijayan calls on new local bodies to safeguard gains against extreme poverty

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) Emphasising that families who have escaped extreme poverty should not be allowed to slip back, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged newly elected local self-government bodies to take greater responsibility in sustaining welfare programmes.

Speaking at a press conference here, days after the new governing bodies assumed office at all levels following the local body elections, Vijayan said the election phase is over, and the focus must now be on governance and delivery.

"New responsibilities now lie before the elected representatives," he said.

Recalling the period after 1995, when elected representatives backed by the People’s Planning Campaign launched several new development and welfare initiatives, Vijayan said local bodies today are in a much stronger position.

"Many facilities that were not available then are now easily accessible. Plan allocations are increasing every year, and digital technology is being effectively used to deliver services at people’s fingertips," he said.

Highlighting extreme poverty eradication as a key challenge, Vijayan said scientific surveys helped identify the most vulnerable families, assess their needs, and prepare micro-level plans, enabling time-bound interventions.

He noted that on November 1, 2025, he declared Kerala free of extreme poverty during a special Assembly session marking Kerala Piravi, the state’s formation day.

"Those who have been freed from extreme poverty should not fall back into it. Those who slip into it due to various reasons must be brought out," he said.

Vijayan urged all local bodies to implement the second phase of the Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme (EPEP 2.0) with seriousness and healthy competition.

He also stressed the importance of the Malinya Muktha Nava Kerala (Waste-Free New Kerala) campaign, saying the state has made major progress in both approach and infrastructure towards becoming waste-free.

"Waste management is a core responsibility of local governments. To secure the future, Kerala must become waste-free," he said, calling for sustained efforts at the local level.

Referring to housing and healthcare, Vijayan said the milestone of completing five lakh houses under the LIFE Mission would be achieved by next month.

He also highlighted the Kerala Care project, aimed at ensuring universal palliative care through coordination and volunteer involvement, and asked local bodies to intervene with commitment and compassion.

The CM underlined that, unlike Parliament or Legislative Assemblies, local bodies do not function with a ruling side and opposition.

"They function through governing bodies. Every member is part of a standing committee, and decisions are taken collectively," he said, urging elected representatives to rise above party politics and work together for the development and welfare of the people. PTI TGB SSK